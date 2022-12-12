The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.4 %

Mosaic Announces Dividend

MOS stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

