THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

