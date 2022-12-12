Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 370,618 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $28.75 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

