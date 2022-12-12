United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 401.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 230,470 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

