United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in United Airlines by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.04 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.