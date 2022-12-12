V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in V.F. were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.20 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

