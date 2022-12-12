Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 893,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,830,000 after purchasing an additional 277,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO opened at $361.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

