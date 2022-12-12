Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,165 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

