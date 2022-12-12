VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

