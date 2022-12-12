Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $22.09 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.