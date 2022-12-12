Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $284,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

