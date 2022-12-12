WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

