Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xylem were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

