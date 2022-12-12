Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.