10,009 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.19) to GBX 9,630 ($118.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($161.94) to £125 ($153.36) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,320.55.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

