10,997 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,592,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

