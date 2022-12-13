11,049 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $279.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

