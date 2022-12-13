15,120 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

