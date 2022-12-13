169,209 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 169,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

