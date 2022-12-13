17,309 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after buying an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

