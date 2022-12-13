18,778 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

