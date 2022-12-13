219,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 651,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,387,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

