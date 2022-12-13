22,124 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $19,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 89.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

ALRM stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

