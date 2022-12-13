49,999 Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $366,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth $458,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

ProFrac Stock Performance

About ProFrac

Shares of PFHC stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

