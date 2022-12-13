50,971 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1,524.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

EHC opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

