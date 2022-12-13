6,303 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in LPL Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

