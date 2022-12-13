73,596 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.