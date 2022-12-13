9,260 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $303.86.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.