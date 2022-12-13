abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

