Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adient Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 244.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

