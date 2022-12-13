Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,721. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $744.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

