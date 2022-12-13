Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.
Separately, BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,721. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $744.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
