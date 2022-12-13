Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $582,893.22 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.