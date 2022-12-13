Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 44,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 320,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10.

About Alexco Resource

(Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.