Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

MDRX stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.