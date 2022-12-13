Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.15.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ATUS opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

