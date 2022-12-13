Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

