Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,901.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.9% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,287.3% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $729,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 760.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,178.5% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $174.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

