Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,281.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,785 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 25.7% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

