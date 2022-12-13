Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Center Lake Capital Management LLC

Center Lake Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $174.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $923.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.