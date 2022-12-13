Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Head-To-Head Survey

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.55 $112.92 million $3.07 9.07 Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 2.83 $235.11 million $3.91 8.95

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 26.80% 10.47% 0.97% Sandy Spring Bancorp 31.98% 11.42% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.07%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Amerant Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. It also provides personal trust and wealth management services. The company operates a network of approximately 50 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.