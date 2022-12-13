Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $325.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

