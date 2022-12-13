AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Leslie E. Donato Sells 3,014 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.