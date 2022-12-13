AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.