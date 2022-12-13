Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,051 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMYT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $435.59 million, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.