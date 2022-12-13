Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) recently:

12/3/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $271.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $257.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00.

10/19/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $404.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

