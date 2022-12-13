Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) recently:
- 12/3/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/2/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2022 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2022 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/17/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $271.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $257.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00.
- 10/19/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Visa Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $404.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
