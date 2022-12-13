Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lands’ End (LE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2022 – Lands’ End was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/2/2022 – Lands’ End was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2022 – Lands’ End had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00.

12/2/2022 – Lands’ End had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $9.00.

11/13/2022 – Lands’ End was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2022 – Lands’ End was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Lands’ End was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Lands’ End was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Lands’ End Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $249.17 million, a P/E ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

