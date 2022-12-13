Analyzing CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Rating) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Couchbase -43.92% -37.21% -24.11%

Risk & Volatility

CTGX Mining has a beta of 12.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

64.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTGX Mining and Couchbase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Couchbase $123.54 million 5.25 -$58.23 million ($1.46) -9.92

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Couchbase.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CTGX Mining and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Couchbase 0 2 7 0 2.78

Couchbase has a consensus target price of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Couchbase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Summary

Couchbase beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

