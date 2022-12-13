Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,057,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 324,261 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,016,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Apple by 2,157.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,611,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,546 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 84,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 31.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.