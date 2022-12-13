Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

