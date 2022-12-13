Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Applied Materials by 841.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

